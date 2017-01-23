Bombardier Expansion Causes More Interest in Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Educational Center

One business in Harrison County is doubling in size and a local education center uses its students to meet the need.

The Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport prepares students for a career in aviation. Students like Haley Myroup, a woman and military veteran, are excited for the job security and benefits associated with a career in aviation.

"Transitioning from military to civilian, not having to worry about a job because you know a lot of veterans get out and they are homeless and can't afford their necessities. And with aviation and this program and the benefits, I should never have to worry about that," said Myroup.

Bombardier is just one of the aviation companies keeping Myroup's job secure. By 2018, Bombardier will double in size and look to fill more than 150 new jobs at the North Central West Virginia Airport. The company will need more students than the education center currently has enrolled. That's why the education center is gearing up its classrooms to help West Virginians lift off their careers. In just 21 months, a student can earn an aviation certificate to work for Bombardier or another aviation company.

Director of the center, Thomas Stose said, "Its not just a job, its a career. I have been here for over twenty years and my students from over twenty years ago are still working for the major employers here in the field and many of them have moved into management positions so I'm quite proud of them and I'm proud to be assistance to the state of West Virginia in putting under employed and unemployed people back to work."

Stose says not only is he working to get West Virginians quality jobs, but he says the aerospace education center treats its students like family. Stose says he wants to expand that family because a career in aviation isn't going anywhere but up. While some careers are experiencing changes, aviation isn't.

It's a fact. The jobs are coming and the professors here at the Robert C Byrd Aerospace Educational Center are working to get their students ready.