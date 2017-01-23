Preston County Commission Provides Funds for Mon Conservation District

On Monday morning, the Preston County Commission met with representatives from the Mon Conservation District.

Representatives expressed concerns about the funding for the operation, maintenance, and repair program for the 7 dams in Preston County.

They requested funds from the county to help support the maintenance fees.

One of the main worries is vegetation that grows over the channels.

"Our beavers get in there and it starts backing up, so that's got to be taken care of on an as is basis, and this year it was really bad, the channel really got covered. And we're talking about miles of stream after the dam that have to be cleaned out," said Edward Utterback, Mon Conservation District supervisor.

Every year Preston County Commission provides $3,000 for the district and the West Virginia Conservation Agency matches this with an additional $3,000.