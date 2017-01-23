Marion County FRN to Hold Lunch and Learn Meetings

The Marion County Family Resource Network is expanding its reach in education on topics like substance abuse.



The organization's youth services coordinator will visit the Rivesville Elementary/Middle School and Mannington Middle School each week for lunch and learn meetings.



They'll discuss things like drug use in the area, anti-bullying and self-esteem.

Students at either school can get involved.

"It's an issue that we're dealing with and it affects everyone in the community so we're hoping the younger that we start them being aware of the effects and what drugs can do to you that maybe we can stop the drug abuse in this area," said Leslie Donaldson, youth services coordinator.



Meetings will be held Wednesdays at Rivesville and Thursdays at Mannington.