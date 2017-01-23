Fairmont City Council To Vote On Ordinances For Fairmont Police

Fairmont City Council members will vote on several ordinances related to the Fairmont Police Department on Tuesday evening.

One ordinance would increase the radius in which applicants can live in relation to the police station. Currently, the residency requirement for applicants is within 15 miles of the station. Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said this currently excludes many areas of Harrison, Taylor, Monongalia and even Marion counties.

A separate ordinance would also allow certified officers (anyone hired who already attended the police academy) to receive a one time monetary incentive, too. Shine said this would save the department thousands of dollars in money that is typically used for training, and would allow new officers to be on the street sooner.

Additional ordinances are in relation to negotiations from the Fraternal Order of Police. Shine said right now, officers are only eligible for two weeks of vacation until their sixth year of employment, in which they would qualify for three weeks of vacation. If the new contract is passed, Shine said, three weeks of vacation would begin at the fifth year of employment. Sick days and overtime pay is also included in the newly proposed contracts.

Fairmont City Manager Robin Gomez said the city is working with the police department to recruit more well-qualified applicants.

"We do compete, for lack of a better word, with our surrounding cities - Morgantown, Clarksburg, Bridgeport - and even the sheriff's offices and state police and the Division of Natural Resources Police, so we have to stay competitive in terms of the pay, the benefits," Gomez said.

Fairmont City Council meets Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. in the Public Safety Building.