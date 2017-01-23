North Marion High School Attended 45th Presidential Inauguration

A group of students in Marion County had the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the 45th Presidential Inauguration on Friday.

Janie DeVaul teaches advanced placement government at North Marion High School and reached out to Senator Joe Manchin who gave inauguration tickets to the class.

The students say they hope President Trump can bring jobs back to West Virginia and keep more jobs in the United States.

"Once we got there, waiting in the line, seeing people expressing their opinion was really exciting and just seeing everybody there in support of him was super exciting," said Becky Luketic, NMHS student.

"When he said 'I will never, ever let you down' I was like wow that is a broad promise to America and for the people that are going to be in this country and he's going to be in a leadership role for the next four years," said Carly Plyles, NMHS student. "It's definitely a broad promise I hope he succeeds in."



The students also watched President Obama's farewell address and discussed it in class.