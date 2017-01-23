Rural Health Interest Group Meets at WVU's Health Sciences

A student organized interdisciplinary group, the Rural Health Interest group, met at West Virginia University Health Sciences Monday afternoon.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith Randolph, and Judge William S. Thompson from Boone County spoke to the students about the drug epidemic in their area and how they are addressing it through their adult drug court program.

These events are open to all students interested in rural health.

"As medical students, we're always really honored to have officials come and speak to us because while we may not have the direct impact currently, in a few years, we can. And so it's good to know how to do that and what's the best way to do that in the future," said Grace Walkup, member of the Rural Health Interest Group.

Speakers at this monthly group are typically faculty, staff and rural health providers.