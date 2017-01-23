WV Represented at Women's March on Washington

More than one million people are estimated to have gathered in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, and West Virginia was represented.

“We were in Washington D.C. where so many women before us have also marched,” said West Virginia University Sophomore Kaitlyn Akers. “It was symbolic in the sense that we were here marching too and we were keeping that march going.”

Many area residents made the trip to the nation’s capital including a group of West Virginia University Students, coordinated by the Center for Women’s and Gender Studies.

“It was really supposed to be a March on Washington, but it ended up actually we really couldn’t march because there were so many people,” Akers said. “We literally filled the entire route of what we were supposed to walk.”

After the protests of Inauguration Day, some of the marchers said they were concerned for their safety, but found the Women’s March to be peaceful with a feeling of unity towards a common purpose.

“From the second we got to the Metro people were so friendly,” said Kayla Younciak who attended the march. “They made room on the cars for us. W were packed like sardines but they were like ‘come on we can fit more’. It was kind of quiet when there wasn’t chanting happening. We bumped into each other and they were like ‘I’m so sorry’. It was very peaceful.”

For some of the Morgantown marchers, the importance and large scale of the event is hard to grasp, but they’re glad they witnessed an event that will become part of history.

“We are not gonna forget it cause it was so important and just meaningful to be there,” Akers said. “They’re really trying to keep it going in other ways as well so we’re still doing things after the march. Our activism and protesting didn’t end when the march did. It’s still going to keep going.”

“It’s just great,” Younciak added. “I can’t wait to tell my kids, my grandkids years from now. I’m definitely glad I made the decision to go.”