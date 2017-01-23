Marion County Man Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charge

A Marion County man was arrested Jan. 23 on a sex charge.

Deputies said while on patrol in Rivesville, a woman stopped them about an incident involving her 11-year-old daughter.

The woman told deputies Roger Lightcap, 28, was walking to 7-Eleven with her daughter when they stopped by his apartment.

While Lightcap and the juvenile were at the apartment, Lightcap held the girl against her will and forced her to take off her clothes in front of him, according to deputies.

Lightcap is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.