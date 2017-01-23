WVU to Consider Closing Arnold Hall

The WVU Board of Governors will soon decide whether to close the University’s Arnold Hall and Apartments.

A special meeting is set for Friday, January 27 at 10:30 a.m. in the Rhododendron Room of the Mountainlair to review and take action on a proposal that would also use part of the south tower at University Place as a residence hall beginning in the Fall semester of 2017.

The meeting agenda states “the Board may amend leases and related agreements with West Virginia Campus House, LLC and Downtown Campus Parking Associates, LLC” as well as make upgrades to the technology at University place and put a residence life program in place for portions of the south tower of University Place.