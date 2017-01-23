West Virginia sex offender killed in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia corrections officials say a 66-year-old inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has died after an apparent assault.

They say Eugene Robert Anderson was fatally injured in an outdoor recreation area about 6 p.m. Sunday by one or more inmates.

According to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, the facility was placed on lockdown and a weapon was found.

No one was immediately charged. State police are investigating.

Anderson was serving sentences from Kanawha and Wood counties for sex offenses involving minors with no release before 2148.

