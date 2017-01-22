North Bend State Park Holds 'Railroads of Ritchie County' Themed Winter Weekend

As part of the Railroads of Ritchie County-themed weekend at North Bend State Park, President of the Ritchie County Historical Society, David Scott, gave a presentation highlighting the history of eight different railroads in the county.

"The first one we will be talking about is the B&O railroad that went from Clarksburg to Parkersburg, and is now the North Bend rail trail. The other railroads were all smaller, shorter railroads that were just in Ritchie County," said David Scott.

The oil and gas industry was of large importance to the success of railroads in the area.

"It is kind of unique to the rest of the state. So these railroads, a lot of them were built because of the oil and gas industry and they supported that industry, along with the timber industry, which was statewide," said David Scott.

In the 1850s, a natural seam of asphalt was discovered when building a railroad in Ritchie County.

"They started a mining operation and dug that asphalt out and treated it in some fashion, but it was usable, and they shipped it to New York City, Washington DC, London, to pave the streets in those cities. And that all came from a little hole in the ground here in Ritchie County," said David Scott.

Lectures, trips to Pennsboro to visit a station and learning about railroad signals used on B & O railroads were just a few things that were a part of the weekend for guests. They were also able to see a live model railroad in action that has a circus theme. Cal Malcom has been traveling to conventions where he puts his railroads on display.

The trains running around the tracks may have been seen in Ritchie County back in the old days.

"Some of the trains we're running are similar to what some of the narrow gaged trains that ran through Ritchie County, were 60, 80, 100 years ago," said Cal Malcom.

North Bend State Park is open year round.