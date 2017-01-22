33rd Annual Food and Wine Festival at Lakeview Concludes

Sunday morning, the 33rd Food and Wine Festival that is held annually at Lakeview Resort wrapped up with a special breakfast.

Throughout the weekend several cooking demonstrations and classes were offered. There were also beer and wine tastings. An Artisan Marketplace featuring specialty food and wine from more than 35 vendors was set up.

Celebrities such as former Steelers player Robin Cole made an appearance at the event.

"Nobody does it the way we do it here at Lakeview. It's phenomenal. People have a great time. Food is tremendous, the whole weekend, and we have a whole lot of fun. That's what it's all about," said Robin Cole, former Steelers player.

"The theme was a taste of it all and we kind of brought back a lot of our history, and culminated it into one weekend and brought back a lot of the popular items and recipes and themes that we've used over the years. This way it lets us get out of the box a little bit, get a little bit more creative, and it gets our participants involved a little bit more," said Steven Sharkey, General Manager of Lakeview Resort.

An Iron Chef competition was a highlight of the event featuring chefs from around the area.