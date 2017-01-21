Lantern Release Held for Jane Lew Man

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old Lewis County man lost his life during a work-related accident.

On Saturday evening, lanterns and candlelight filled the sky as the family and friends of Hunter Osborn joined together to remember and celebrate his life.

Karli Hamrick, Osborn's cousin, organized a lantern release in his honor.

She said it was important to bring everyone together during this difficult time.

"I just felt led to do something to bring our community together to celebrate Hunter's life," she said. "And all of his friends are in mourning, our family's in mourning and it was just a good way to bring us all together."

In the place of flowers, the family is requesting monetary donations to the Hunter D. Osborn Memorial Fund at Citizens Bank of Weston.