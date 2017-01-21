Four Cars Involved In Morgantown Accident

Four cars were involved in an accident on University Avenue at the Westover Bridge/Route 19 in Morgantown around 6:30 p.m., according to Monongalia County 911 Dispatchers.
The Morgantown Police Department and Morgantown Fire Department are on scene. Drivers are being re-routed away from the accident.
Morgantown Police said no one was injured. There is no word on what caused the accident.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.