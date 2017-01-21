Four Cars Involved In Morgantown Accident - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Four Cars Involved In Morgantown Accident

MORGANTOWN -

Four cars were involved in an accident on University Avenue at the Westover Bridge/Route 19 in Morgantown around 6:30 p.m., according to Monongalia County 911 Dispatchers.

The Morgantown Police Department and Morgantown Fire Department are on scene. Drivers are being re-routed away from the accident.

Morgantown Police said no one was injured. There is no word on what caused the accident.

