Four Cars Involved In Morgantown Accident

Four cars were involved in an accident on University Avenue at the Westover Bridge/Route 19 in Morgantown around 6:30 p.m., according to Monongalia County 911 Dispatchers.

The Morgantown Police Department and Morgantown Fire Department are on scene. Drivers are being re-routed away from the accident.

Morgantown Police said no one was injured. There is no word on what caused the accident.