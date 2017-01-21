Fairmont Group Marches in Solidarity with the Women's March on Washington

As protesters in the United States and around the world joined marches Saturday to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights, a local group gathered in Fairmont to join in.

Protestors are rallied worldwide in solidarity with the March on Washington, including nearly 100 that gathered right in Fairmont.

A group in Fairmont gathered at Fairmont Senior High School to make a march through the streets to the courthouse holding signs that voiced their beliefs.

"We decided to create an event to share the opportunity to march with other women in our community and literally overnight, it just grew exponentially, and turned into what you saw here today," said C'Anna Keffer, organizer of the event.

The Women's March on Washington is a political rally that is taking place in Washington, D.C., to promote women's rights, immigration reform, and LGBTQ rights, and to address racial inequities, worker's issues, and environmental issues.

"It shows that we have a great grassroots effort here locally, to uplift and support change and effectuating that within our community, and in our state, and hopefully our country," said C'Anna Keffer.

This march was important for Paula Hatten and her two daughters because the topic of Universal Healthcare is close to their hearts.

"I have a daughter who has hydrology of philo, so that's something that is very close and dear to us, to make sure that she is covered now, and for the rest of her life, and not to be excluded. And I also have a daughter who is very strong willed and wants to do a lot of wonderful things and she want to be paid the same as her male counterparts," said Paula Hatten, marcher.

"I hope that women and daughters everywhere, I hope that they get treated equally and not like outsiders," said Lydia Hatten, marcher and daughter of Paula Hatten.

Marches occurred all around the world, with 408 marches reported in the US, and 168 in other countries.

"I hope that people feel positive and uplifted to know that there are people ready to get out there and let their voices be heard and be strong for their beliefs and what they would like to see happen in their community," said C'Anna Keffer.