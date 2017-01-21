Benefit Dinner Held for Missy Swiger

A woman who experienced severe injuries after falling 12 feet from a tree stand the first day of hunting season is getting support from friends and family.

A benefit dinner was held for Missy Swiger on Saturday at the Salem University Erickson Alumni Center. Her family says Swiger is doing well now and is halfway through her recovery, but medical bills have totaled about $110,000.

Those attending enjoyed food and raffle baskets. The proceeds of the event will help with Swiger's medical bills.

"I just really want to thank the community overall for coming together, tri-state torch, Big Frank's BBQ. I mean, little, small, any donation, has really helped, and it's just, it's really heartwarming to see so many people come together for such a great cause," said Charly Swiger Peterson, Missy Swiger's daughter.

If her recovery stays on track, her family said a full year will put her at 100 percent recovery.