West Virginia Civilian Conservation Corps Dedicate New Museum Annex

Saturday afternoon, The West Virginia Civilian Conservation Corps dedicated their new museum annex during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Civilian Conservation Corps Museum is located in the old Quiet Dell Schoolhouse in Harrison County. It displays the work and accomplishments of the CCC program throughout West Virginia and the country. More than 500 pieces of memorabilia that have been collected through donations and auctions.

Three of thee CCC boys veterans were present to help in the ribbon cutting today.

"We are honoring the CCC boys and the families that remain, their children, by showing off all of these wonderful items that you see here in the museum," said Joy Winet, Co-Curator of Museum

County Commissioners dedicated two buildings to the museum property that were previously used at the airport by the National Guard.