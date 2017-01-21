Sabraton Baptist Church to Hold 100 Year Celebration

Sabraton Baptist Church will be celebrating 100 years of ministry in Sabraton and the greater Morgantown area.

Sunday morning a worship service will be held at 10:45 a.m., followed by a covered-dish dinner and and open house along with a reception from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

As part of the this, the anniversary committee has made a Cat's Meow Replicas of Sabraton Baptist Church which are available for purchase.

"We invite the community and all previous members to come back and enjoy that time, look through photo albums, and just talk with others who have been here for awhile," said Scott Whetzel, Pastor of Sabraton Baptist Church.

During 2017, there will be three additional events planned to mark the occasion:

April 30th, Dr. Victor Shields, former area minister for the Goshen Association, will be a guest speaker during worship service. This will be followed by a covered dish dinner and church sing from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

July 16th, the guest speaker will be Reverend Jim Anderson, a current Southeast Area Minister. The worship service will be followed by a church picnic.

The final event will be a Homecoming Celebration held on November 11th - 12th.