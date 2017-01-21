7 People Arrested On Drug Charges In Preston County

Seven people were arrested on drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Preston County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit.

Deputies said they served search and arrest warrants on multiple people in the Rowlesburg area on Saturday.

The following people were charged with Delivery of a Schedule III Narcotic and had their bail set at $75,000 in Preston County Magistrate Court:

John Barrett, 37, Amber Bolyard, 26, Steven Goff, 60, Stacey Goff, 34, and Toni Burgess, 24.

Neil Darlington, 37, was also charged with Delivery of a Schedule III Narcotic. His bail is set at $125,000. Deputies said he was previously arrested in June 2015 for a similar offense of which he was already on bond.

Ranae Dawn Murphy, 27, was charged with Delivery of a Schedule III Narcotic. Her bail is set at $100,000.

All suspects remain in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail pending posting their respective bond.

John Goff, 66, was also charged in the incident with obstructing an officer after deputies said he resisted arrest during the use of the search warrant.