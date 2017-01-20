Jackson's Mill Holds Annual Stonewall Buffet

People celebrated a piece of history at the West Virginia University Jackson's Mill annual Stonewall Buffet Friday Evening.

This meal honors the birthday celebration of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Civil War general who lived and grew up at the Mill.

Eight public buffets similar to this one are held throughout the year at Jackson's Mill's Mount Vernon Dining Hall and a different menu is served every time.

"Everything is for one price, and it's all you can eat. Tonight's meal is roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, cottage cheese, applesauce, and coleslaw, and then we have desserts and we usually have three or four of those," said Jean Stump, Dining Hall Supervisor.

The next dinner will be the President's day Buffet held on Feb. 17. and will feature lasagna. To find out when the buffets are held visit jacksonsmill.ext.wvu.edu

Admission is $14 for adults, $7 for ages 4 to 12 and free for children ages 3 and under. No reservations are needed.