Morgantown Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Morgantown Police are looking for a man they said robbed a BB&T Bank on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of a robbery at the bank on 466 Chestnut Ridge Road around 4:00 p.m. Employees told police the man presented a note to a teller and demanded money.

Employees gave police the description of a clean shaven white male, about six feet tall, approximately 50-years-old wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue ball cap.

Police said the man did not display a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the incident. Morgantown Police are still looking for the robber.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Morgantown Detective Division at (304) 284-7522.