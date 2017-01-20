Soup Sale Making Big Impact in Harrison County

Raising money for a good cause is something Duff street United Methodist church in Clarksburg doesn't think twice about.

The church sold more than five hundred containers of soup today to raise money for the United Way.

The church hopes the sales from the soup help people realize that fighting cancer takes a village.

"We are fighting a battle here. Fighting cancer is not just one person it affects families, it affects churches, it affect work places, it affects us all and we need to come together as a community, as a state, as a nation and fight this disease," said Mary Adkins of Duff Street United Methodist Church.

The soup sale ended Friday but donations can still be made at the church.