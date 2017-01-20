Sober Living House Causing Debate in Clarksburg

With West Virginia fighting a growing battle against drug addiction, Clarksburg looks to add a sober living house to its community, but its future location is causing much debate.

The Clarksburg Mission wants to bring a sober living house to downtown Clarksburg. It meets a need in the community, but might not be welcome.

"There's a huge difference between not being opposed to an idea or even being in favor of an idea and doing something to make that a reality. We at the Clarksburg mission and our supporters are saying its past time to make this a reality," said Chris Mullet, Clarksburg Mission.

The steps to the potential sober living home are just feet from the steps to Notre Dame High. The school zone causes some to wonder about the risks involved with the house being so close. The mission says the home would actually help take drugs off the streets. Sober living homes in other cities are located near schools with no problems but the Mayor Cathy Goings says she isn't sure it could work here.

"We totally agree that this is a program to help addicts to recovery but we just aren't certain that it needs to be in a community where its nearby a school. And I know there's guidelines but still its just the perception and when you do a project like this, you have to get public support, support from your community, and I feel that the biggest obstacle was that it proceeded forward without getting the community involved," said Goings.

In fact more than 500 community members signed a petition to relocate the house.

Clarksburg City Officials and the Clarksburg Mission do seem to agree on one thing a sober living house does need to come to this community but whether its location is at 189 East Pike St. is something that is still to be determined.