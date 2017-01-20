Stonewood Man Arrested on Strangulation Charge

Harrison County deputies have arrested a man who allegedly choked a woman and bruised her head.
Deputies say Colton Kallel, 20, was with a woman in Stonewood, on Dec. 11, when he held a gun to her head and choked her out.
The woman told deputies Kallel made her take her clothes off before he started hitting the back of her head.
Kallel is charged with strangulation.
He's in North Central Regional Jail.
