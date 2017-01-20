VITA to Provide Tax Help in Harrison and Lewis Counties

An area organization is providing tax help for people in most need.

Central West Virginia Community Action will join other organizations in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Volunteers will visit locations in Harrison and Lewis counties through April 15.

The organization says it wants people to get all of the money back they're entitled to.

"We want them to be prepared for emergencies," said Barb Lovett, Central West Virginia Community Action. "Mostly, we definitely want to make sure that everybody gets their earned income tax credit."



The service is open to those who are income-qualified, but appointments are required.

Call (304) 269-3347 to reserve your time.