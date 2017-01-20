Stonewall Resort to Host Bridal Open House

An area attraction is welcoming local brides to its second annual bridal expo.



Stonewall Resort is hosting its second annual Bridal Open House on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The event is a chance for couples to see what the resort can offer to help make their wedding day perfect.

Resort staff say they can accommodate groups of many different sizes and budgets.

"Whether you're looking for an intimate wedding, maybe its your second wedding that you want to have with a more intimate group of people or you want to have 250 people at your reception, whatever yours needs are, we can customize to your budget to meet your dreams," said Samantha Norris, Stonewall Resort.



The event is free but reservations are required. You can sign up on the resort's website, or by calling 304 269-8803.