Lantern Release in Memory of Jane Lew Man

Lewis County residents will take time this weekend to remember a Jane Lew man who lost his life earlier this month.



Friends of Hunter Osborn will be host a paper lantern release Jan. 21 at the Lewis County High School baseball field.

Osborn was killed in a traffic accident earlier this month in Tyler County.

Organizers will also have a box present for pictures and memories of Osborn to be presented to his family.



The release begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.