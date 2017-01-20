Lantern Release in Memory of Jane Lew Man

Lewis County residents will take time this weekend to remember a Jane Lew man who lost his life earlier this month.
Friends of Hunter Osborn will be host a paper lantern release Jan. 21 at the Lewis County High School baseball field.
Osborn was killed in a traffic accident earlier this month in Tyler County.
Organizers will also have a box present for pictures and memories of Osborn to be presented to his family.
The release begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
