Popeyes Opens Location in Morgantown

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened its doors on Earl Core Road in Sabraton on Friday.
Eager customers have been waiting since construction started in September. They packed the inside of the restaurant and the drive through line was so long it blocked a lane of traffic.
This is the third Popeyes location to open in West Virginia. The others are in Vienna and Martinsburg and the manager says there’s more to come.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.