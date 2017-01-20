Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon Opens in Morgantown

If you’re in the Morgantown area and looking for a place to get pampered, a new spa opened on Friday that may be for you.

Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon opened its third location at 401 Boyers Avenue in Star City.

It features a full-service salon, nail area, massages and other spa treatments, a med-spa, boutique, Spa Piccolo for kids and much more.

“When we opened Morgantown we tried to include everything that you wish you had,” said owner Cheri Satterfield. “This one we’re really excited about because it has everything you could ever want under one roof.”

Satterfield says after seeing many of their customers at their Clarksburg and Fairmont locations coming from Morgantown, they knew it was time to expand. The building of this new location took over a year.

“We are very excited,” she said. “The customers have been so wonderful. They have been so nice to pamper and take care of. They’re just a great group of people and we just feel really good about being here.”

Tuscan Sun was just voted best in beauty and wellness for the third year in a row and best hair and makeup by West Virginia Living.

For more information on Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon’s services, visit tuscanspaandsalon.com or call 304-296-1325 to make an appointment.