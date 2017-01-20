Spirit Halloween Stores Donate to WVU Medicine Children's

WVU Medicine Children’s received a record annual donation on Friday morning.

Nine Spirit Halloween stores in West Virginia raised over $66,695 for the Child Life Program at WVU Medicine Children’s. This was their largest amount since the donations from the store began in 2010.

The money collected from customer donations helps Child Life educate and support children while they or their parents are in the hospital for care.

“We help them cope with being in the hospital,” said Bridget Radmer, Child Life Coordinator and Specialist. “We help them understand why they’re here, provide education as to procedures and tests and stuff that they have to have done and then support during those procedures as well.”

Child Life also provides fun activities and character visits as a distraction for the children while receiving care.

Spirit Halloween stores have raised over $249,000 for WVU Medicine Children’s since beginning the donation.