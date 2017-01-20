UHS Students Tour New Art Museum of WVU Exhibit

University High School art students had a special opportunity to learn about the latest exhibit at the Art Museum of WVU from the artists themselves.

The traveling exhibit is called “FABRICation”, which focuses on textiles and creating art with your hands. “FABRICation” features the work of seven artists; Kristi Deetz, Reni Gower, Virginia Derryberry, Erin Castellan, Rachel Hayes, Susan Iverson and Natalie Smith.

Students were not only able to look at the work, but also create their own with the help of three of the artists who were in Morgantown for Thursday night’s opening.

“All the artists are about really being intensely involved with their materials and creating works that are complex that slow you down, that keep you looking,” said Gower, who also co-curated the exhibit with Deetz. “It helps you discover new things as you engage with the work.”

Funding for the trip was provided by the Abby Robin Jacknowitz School Travel fund started last year by Art and Linda Jacknowitz in memory of their niece.

“I’ve been around for a long time and I’ve watched this town and the arts grow,” said Irma Barazzone, on of three art teachers at UHS. “It’s very rewarding to see our children want to come out, want to see the arts and want to be a part of it. It’s just part of the natural growth and process to expose them.”

“FABRICation” will be open at the Art Musuem of WVU until March 19th.

The Art Museum of WVU hours are as follows:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 3:30p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

You can find more information at artmuseum.wvu.edu.