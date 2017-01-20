United Way Annual Action and Rummage Sale

A Rummage Sale and Auction are taking place Friday at United Methodist Church in Randolph County.

United Way plans the auction each year to raise funds to reach the organizations annual goal.

President of United Way of Randolph County Robbie Morris spoke on how successful the sale and auction were last year.

“Last year we had over 100 bidders registered," said Morris. "So, that was really good. We’re hoping to raise approximately $30,000. You know, that would be wonderful. What we expect, we have a lot of great items, a lot of new items. Businesses were wonderful with us this year, our sponsors. Things have started off really good. Some of the items in the rummage sale have already sold before we have technically opened.”

Over 150 items were donated by 60 businesses throughout the community.

President Morris arrived early today to help volunteers set up.

United Way of Randolph County is half way to the $155,000 goal.