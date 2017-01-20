Big Timber Brewing Company Expands

Big Timber Brewing Company in Elkins has grown too large for its current location.

The brewery houses six 30-barrel-tanks and plan to add four 60-barrel-tanks and two 15-barrel-tanks for double the fermentation capacity.

Sam Mauzy, sales manager and partner, says production is increasing.

“You know, as production keeps going up we are running out of space to store the beer that we produce," said Mauzy. "You know, getting it out of the tanks and get the next beer in and when we are running everything gets really tight. So, getting the order out and running the can line is impossible because everything is blocked up. We just need more space to expand, as well, just more space to function smoothly and keep up with all of our distributors and all the beer that’s going out.”

The brewery will be able to can a larger variety of their craft beers with the new facility. With over 400 cases of Porter and IPA rolling out of the brewery each week the expansion comes at a perfect time.

The new brew room will move closer to downtown Elkins and plans to open late April early May.