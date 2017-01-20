Harman School Begin Last Phase of Renovations

Harman School in Randolph County has reached the final phase of its two year long renovation process.

In July 2014, a portion of the roof collapsed and students were relocated.

Many students were bused to Elkins High School Vocational Center and elementary students were separated between two other facilities.

Assistant Superintendent Rich Carr is Harman School alumni and comments on the progress.

“The renovation that we have got going on now is the last phase of the total renovation to repair Harman when the ceiling collapsed two years ago," said Carr. "The renovation that’s going on now is the last six classrooms that we have, and it’s actually on the, more of the, north end of the school.”

Carr would also like to see the floors replaced in several of the classrooms but the grant money will not stretch that far.

Students have been back at the school for more than a year.

The repair has been funded largely by a Major Improvement Grant and remaining funds were raised by community fundraisers. Once repairs are complete the school hopes to plan an appreciation event to thank all those who helped with the project.