Clarksburg Company Offers Free Home Radon Kits For National Radon Month

Basement Systems of West Virginia is giving away free radon kits for National Radon Action Month.

Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that forms when uranium in dirt and water beneath a home starts to break down. Each home has some radon, but the amount is what Basement Systems and the Environmental Protection Agency is warning people about.

Too much radon can lead to cancer.

The invisible gas is the top cause of lung cancer deaths for non-smokers. The EPA says radon causes about 21,000 deaths each year, ranking higher than deaths related to drunk driving.

To combat these deaths, Basement Systems is giving away free kits for people to test the radon levels in their homes. After the company will do a free inspection and let residents know the next steps and options for their homes.

"It's just very important to have your home tested because it's a cancerous gas," said Basement Systems' marketing assistant Beth Freeman.

To claim your free kit, visit Basement Systems' office at 1807 West Pike St. before Feb. 1.