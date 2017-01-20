Woman Arrested After Son Allegedly Takes Xanax Pill

A Farmington woman was arrested Tuesday after her son took a pill she allegedly left within his reach.

Tiffany Stayrook, 36, allegedly left a Xanax pill on her dresser for her boyfriend, according to the Mannington Police Department, and her 5-year-old son took it before school.

Police were called to the school at approximately 8 a.m., after teachers noticed the boy was "sluggish" and unable to stand without assistance. When police arrived on scene and talked to the boy, they noticed he was slurring his speech and drooling, according to court documents.

Stayrook is charged with child neglect resulting in injury.