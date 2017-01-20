Police Arrest Man on Drug Charges After Burglary at His Home

Morgantown Police arrested a man on drug charges Thursday night after responding to his home for a burglary.

Clayton Ward, 20, of Morgantown, was arrested after police responded to his home in the 700 block of Beechurst Avenue for a suspected burglary in progress. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a window had been broken and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Police talked with Ward, obtained a search warrant, and found two glass mason jars of marijuana, a large bag of marijuana, five bags of cocaine, LSD, more than $6,000, and an SKS rifle, according to police.

Ward is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.