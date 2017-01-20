West Virginia Agency Soliciting Wildlife Art for Calendar

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has requested original color wildlife paintings for the 2018 edition of its wildlife calendar.

According to the division, paintings may depict popular fish or game or West Virginia's other wildlife, such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds and small mammals.

Prizes of $100 are awarded for each painting chosen, with $500 going to the artist whose work is picked for the cover.

The deadline is Feb. 17. Artists are asked to submit an electronic image of each entry that can be shown at 14.5-by-11.5 inches at 300 dots per inch.

High-quality prints are acceptable. Artists may submit multiple entries.

Paintings that were not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted.

