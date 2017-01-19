Clarksburg City Council Approves Rezoning of Property - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Clarksburg City Council Approves Rezoning of Property

By Allen Clayton, Photographer
Clarksburg, WV -

Clarksburg City Council passed an ordinance Thursday night allowing the rezoning of a portion of property along the north side of Milford Street.

The rezoning will go from a B2 to a B3 classification.

Although the B3 classification allows video lottery machines, they will not be allowed in this area because of an ordinance prohibiting the machines within 100,000 feet of a residential area, place of worship, or a school or a park.

The rezoning will allow the operation of laundromat or residential apartments making the property more marketable in the event of a sale.

