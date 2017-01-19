Morgantown Monongalia MPO Discusses I-79 Access Study

On Thursday evening, the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization met for the first time this year in the city chambers.

A major topic for discussion was an update made on an ongoing study of the I-79 access.

The long range transportation plan recommended three alternative ways to get better access for the Urban Core to I-79.

A study was done with HDR, an Engineering Consulting firm.

"To evaluate those alternatives and to come up with a plan to give better access to I-79 for our Urban area. And in a manner that addresses the transportation issues around the community, and so, we've developed an intensive report that's looked at those issues and come up with a recommendation," said Bill Austin, Executive Director of the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization.

A public meeting will be held discussing these I-79 access alternatives on January 26th from 4 to 7 pm at Mountaineer Station on Van Voorhis Road.

Also at the meeting, Ron Justice was declared Chairman for the organization.