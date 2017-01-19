Morgantown Monongalia MPO Discusses I-79 Access Study - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown Monongalia MPO Discusses I-79 Access Study

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

On Thursday evening, the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization met for the first time this year in the city chambers. 

A major topic for discussion was an update made on an ongoing study of the I-79 access. 
The long range transportation plan recommended three alternative ways to get better access for the Urban Core to I-79.

A study was done with HDR, an Engineering Consulting firm.

"To evaluate those alternatives and to come up with a plan to give better access to I-79 for our Urban area. And in a manner that addresses the transportation issues around the community, and so, we've developed an intensive report that's looked at those issues and come up with a recommendation," said Bill Austin, Executive Director of the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization.

A public meeting will be held discussing these I-79 access alternatives on January 26th from 4 to 7 pm at Mountaineer Station on Van Voorhis Road.
Also at the meeting, Ron Justice was declared Chairman for the organization. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.