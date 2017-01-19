Clarksburg City Council Honors RCB Cheerleaders with Proclamation

Robert C. Byrd Cheerleaders were honored Thursday night at Clarksburg City Council for winning their fifth straight state cheerleading championship.

Cheerleaders and coaches said a lot of hard work goes into winning a state competition. The work starts in August and continues until March. The students on the squad have to keep up their grade point average, attend every cheer practice, as well as cheering at the games.

Cheerleading combined with teamwork set the cheerleaders up for success in their future endeavors.

“I think they learn so many great lessons about what real life is, how to get along in the workforce, it matures them. They would never be able to have the success they have unless they were able to deal with problems in a mature way,” said Jennifer Banko, RCB High School Cheerleading Coach.

Mayor Cathy Goings and Vice Mayor Jim Malfregeot presented the cheerleaders with certificates of recognition for their hard work.