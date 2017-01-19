Roundtable Held at WVU to Discuss U.S. - Russian Relations

On the eve of the presidential inauguration, a roundtable was held at West Virginia University to discuss the future of U.S. - Russian Relations in the Trump Administration.

The incoming Trump administration promises to pursue friendlier relations with Russia; however, members of the Republican Party remain skeptical of Putin and his intentions.

This roundtable featured faculty from WVU and the U.S. Army War College who discussed these issues and answered audience questions. The featured panelists included: Erik Herron, Eberly Family Professor of Political Science, Boris Barkanov, Professor in the Political Science department at West Virginia University and John Mowchan, strategic initiatives director for the Army War College. The roundtable was moderated by Lisa DiBartolomeo.

This event was hosted by the Rockefeller School of Policy and Politics, and was free and open to the public.