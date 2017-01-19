Marion County Teachers Rally Behind Public Schools

The American Federation of Teachers is rallying behind public schools through walk-ins.

The Marion County chapter hosted one of these events Thursday with students, teachers and local leaders.

They stressed the importance of continuing to support public schools instead of funding charter and voucher schools.

"There's an issue about charter schools wanting to come into our state," said Linda Longstreth, 50th district. "We are a small state. We have a small budget and I do believe that that's going to take a long time down the road. But we have to remember that public schools have been here since the beginning of times that we started teaching our students."

Officials also condemned the state's school accountability system in which schools are graded 'A' through 'F'.