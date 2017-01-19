Upshur County to Hold Adult Spelling Bee

The Upshur Arts Alliance was building up the buzz about a popular fundraiser Thursday afternoon.
B.Z. Bee, also known as Treasurer David Carson, was telling residents and businesses in Buckhannon about the organization's second annual adult spelling bee.
The event attracted about 24 teams its first year.
Carson was happy to help spread the news for a good cause.
