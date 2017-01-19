Marion County Boys and Girls Club Debt Forgiven

$33,000 in outstanding debt for the Marion County Boys and Girls Club has been forgiven.



The club meets at Blackshere, East Park and Watson Elementary Schools.

The board of education approved the loan forgiveness during its meeting on Tuesday.

Superintendent Gary Price says the club was supposed to match $33,000 through fundraising efforts but failed to do so.

Price says the board is not paying for the forgiven amount but the club was asked to do more fundraising to pay for its efforts.