Fairmont State To Adjust PROMISE Beyond Scholarship Awards In 2018

With budget cuts looming for universities across the state, adjustments in spending are also on the table. At Fairmont State University, students could see changes to their scholarships.

Bridging the gap between scholarships and the remainder of tuition and fees can be a burden for some students. Fairmont State solves that problem with the 'PROMISE Beyond’ scholarship. Right now, it awards $2,200 dollars to students who receive the PROMISE Scholarship from the College Foundation of West Virginia.

While it is taking a weight off the shoulders of students, it is adding pressure to the university's pockets.

"When the program began in fall of 2013, we had just under 200 students qualify for that. So in four years, that program has tripled," said Dr. Timothy Oxley, Vice President of Student Services at FSU.

Oxley said right now, nearly 650 students are PROMISE Beyond scholarship recipients.

"The question was raised, 'can we sustain this type of growth into the future? And if so, how would we want to use the opportunity of this growth, the success of the program to enrich academic quality of our student population?'," Oxley said.

Starting in 2018, a sliding scale will be in place to determine PROMISE Beyond scholarship awards. Students with an ACT score of 22 - 25 will receive $2,000 dollars. Scores ranging from 26 - 29 results in $2,500 dollars. Students with scores of 30 and above will receive $3,000 dollars.

"It’s not really a savings, it's just being able to leverage an opportunity here to be more attractive to a higher quality student," said Oxley.

FSU's Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships said the new system is meant to encourage growth of a stronger, smarter student body.

"It's really to encourage our students to take those tests, become a little bit better at taking those tests so that their dollar amounts can go up," Tresa Weimer.

Oxley said tuition increases are not out of the question either, since legislators have not come up with concrete cuts yet, but they are using a yearly five percent increase to create a potential budget, including items like the PROMISE Beyond scholarship.