Buckhannon City Council to Restore Local Landmark

An area city works to restore a local landmark for public use.

The Buckhannon City Council bought the former Club Bobcat on Main Street.

The building, which was first used as a movie theater in the early 1900s, will be renovated.

Mayor David McCauley says the city wanted to take the chance to bring new life to the old building.

"We knew we could use it for something that would be very community minded, but we put the pause button on waiting for the opportunity then we seized the day, we took the opportunity and acquired it," said McCauley. "Now we're going to figure out more precisely what we're going to use it for."



McCauley says a committee will be established to decide how best to use the building and will meet within the next few weeks.

He hopes to see it open in 2018.