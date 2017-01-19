Online Shopping Becomes Available at Kroger

A local grocery store chain is going back in time using state of the art technology.

Kroger will hand-pick your items for you like it did in the early 1900s.

The online service is available at the Suncrest Town Centre location in Morgantown.

Employees gather your items and store them in temperature-controlled bins.

"Establish your grocery list, and submit it, pick a time for pick up, submit that grocery shopping list to us and we'll pick your groceries for you. You come at your designated time and we will load them in your car for you and you never have to get out of your car," said Ecommerce manager George Anderson.

Clicklist is free the first three times, with a $4.95 charge per order after.

It becomes available on Jan. 20 at the Emily Drive location in Clarksburg.