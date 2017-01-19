Organic Grocery Store Opens In Tucker County

If you are looking for locally grown, organic produce Thomas of Tucker County has all you need. Front Street Grocers offers over 1000 products ranging from organic vegetables and fruits, meats, and dairy products.

Co-founder Justin Doak says the building is based on a tiny concept. The roughly 1000 square foot grocery is filled to the brim and leaves a small foot print. The roof houses several solar panels to help cut energy costs and all the produce available is locally grown. The near comprehensive grocer offers customers a quick stop before dinner.

“If you come to Thomas you will see that we are so lucky for a town of like under 500 people. We have a post office; we have an auto parts store; we have a hardware store; we have a florist; we have a live music venue; we have coffee shops with espressos. We have all these business categories for a town of 500 and under. The one thing that was missing was grocery," said Doak.

The store also offers a bulk spice and grain section. Since opening its doors in late October the majority of shoppers have been local. Once hiking seasons settles in the store looks forward to a boost in customers looking for picnic foods and snacks. Within the next year the store hopes to begin using the brick oven to bake fresh breads.