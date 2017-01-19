Community Leaders Learn About a New Program to Help Fight Battle With Addiction

Community leaders in Harrison County met on Thursday to discuss new ways to fight drug addiction.

Leaders heard from facilitators of the SMART Recovery program.

SMART Recovery is different from other groups as it's a cognitive program that works on changing behaviors associated with addiction.

"There's not a silver bullet to the problem of addiction that we have. There's not a silver bullet to the problem but maybe there's a silver shotgun, so we want to do as many things as we can to meet people where they are and give them as many modalities as they can find, as we can find, to give them hope for recovery," said Lou Ortenzio of the Clarksburg Mission.

SMART Recovery hopes to start holding sessions in the spring.

For more information on SMART Recovery, you can contact the Harrison County Family Resource Network at 304-629-8847.